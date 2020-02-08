Quiz: Can You Name The Last Dublin Team To Lose In The Championship

In years to come, we will look back on this current Dublin side as one of, if not the best team in the history of Gaelic games.

With Jim Gavin now gone, Dessie Farrell has picked up the mantle and will look to guide the Dubs to an unprecedented sixth All-Ireland title in succession.

Dublin became the first county ever to complete five-in-a-row of senior men’s All-Ireland titles last year when they defeated Kerry after a replay in Croke Park.

The win was a culmination of five years of hard work that saw Dublin move so far ahead of the chasing pack, many are left wondering will the gap ever close again.

However, it could all have been so different had Dublin.

Dublin looked primed and ready to take over Gaelic football having won two of the last three titles.

However, they fell to a shock defeat to Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final.

Jim Gavin’s side were red-hot favourites to claim back-to-back titles in 2014 playing a swashbuckling style of free-flow attacking football that had the purists purring.

However, they were completely ambushed by Jim McGuinness and Donegal.

The Ulster county who exploited Dublin’s willingness to attack by catching them repeatedly on the counter-attack as the champions left gaping holes in their defence.

Donegal hit the Dubs for three goals through Colm McFadden and Ryan McHugh who finished with 2-2 in a man of the match performance.

McGuinness’ side went on to lose the All-Ireland final to Kerry while Gavin went back to the drawing board.

The Dubs returned in 2015 a reinvigorated machine who had learned from the mistakes of old.

Dublin would continue to attack but they would never leave themselves so defensively exposed again.

The end result sees them going for six All-Ireland titles in a row.

What we want to know is, can you name the Dublin starting XV from that defeat to Donegal in 2014?

You have three minutes to name all 15 and we’ve even left their jersey numbers in there to help you. If the quiz doesn’t show up click here.

