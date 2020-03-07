Donie Buckley Departs Kerry Senior Management Team

Donie Buckley has left his role with the Kerry senior footballers the county board have confirmed today.

The Castleisland man was brought into the senior set-up 18 months ago as part of Peter Keane’s backroom team but he has now left his role with immediate effect with Kerry currently sitting second in the Allianz Football League.

A full-forward during his playing days, Buckley has become a well-known defensive coach in recent seasons working with the Mayo footballers who he helped guide to back to back All-Ireland finals in 2016 and 2017. He then left his role with Mayo to join Peter Keane’s backroom team in October 2018. Buckley has been hailed for the work his work with the Kerry senior footballers.

The Kingdom were perceived to be weak in defence, however, the arrival of Buckley saw their fortunes change as they came within a kick of the ball from stopping Dublin in last season’s drawn All-Ireland final.

According to the statement, no further inclusions in the backroom team will be made with Peter Keane going forward with the management team currently in place including close friend and Kerry legend Maurice Fitzgerald.

A statement from Kerry county board chairman Tim Murphy reads in full:

“I wish to confirm that Donie Buckley is no longer a member of the Kerry Senior Football Management Team. “On behalf of the Board, the senior football panel & management and Kerry Supporters, I want to thank Donie for his very valuable contribution to the development of our players over the past 18 months and wish him the very best in the future. “It is not intended to make any further appointments to the senior football management team. The existing management team will continue to take responsibility for all aspects of team preparation and selection.” Kerry’s next Allianz Football League game will be against Monaghan next Sunday in Inniskeen.