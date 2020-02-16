“If Something Is Sinister, Blow It. Don’t Go Making Any Changes”

While Gaelic football has fallen foul to a number of rule changes over the past decade, hurling has remained generally untouched.

However, in recent weeks rule changes in hurling have all of a sudden become a major talking point. With Congress 2020 set to go down in a matter of weeks, one rule change that has been touted is the introduction of a black card in hurling.

If passed, the rule would see players sent to the sin bin for a period of 10 minutes following cynical play. It’s safe to say, the possibility of a black card has not gone down well with the masses.

Speaking to RTE following his Wexford side’s two-point win over Kilkenny in the Allianz Hurling League, Davy Fitzgerald outlined his opposition to seeing the controversial rule implemented in the small ball code.

The former Clare All-Ireland winner also took umbrage with potential rule changes that would see training camps banned at certain times of the year.

“Let’s not pass that motion, no matter what the story is. We don’t need that. I really hope the delegates don’t go near that motion.

“I’ll give you another example. We give our players back to the clubs for four weeks. Normally I would then go away for a week after that, which the boys love.

“We’re not allowed do it. Absolutely crazy. You’re punishing a county that is giving their players back for four weeks. We don’t take them, we give them back for the four weeks.

Is Wexford manager Davy Fitz a fan of a potential black card for hurling? #GAA #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/3s6OnpkDpd — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) February 16, 2020

“There’s certain things. It needs to be talked out with county managers and county players about what’s best. If you’re helping your club, you should be rewarded in a certain way, that’s what I’m saying.

“To answer your question about the black card, the game is pretty good, let it flow, let it go. If something is sinister, blow it. Don’t go making many changes.”