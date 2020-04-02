Garland Scoops Top Award As DCU Dominate Team Of The Year

David Garland has been named the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Player of the Year for 2020 after starring for DCU throughout their run to Sigerson Cup glory.

The Monaghan man is also joined by five of his teammates on the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Football Team of the Year.

Garland was outstanding throughout DCU DÉ’s journey to Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup glory in 2020. The Donaghmoyne forward scored a total of 1-14 across all games, finishing off with four magnificent points from play and a man of the match performance as he led DCU DÉ to victory in this year’s final over IT Carlow. Garland’s efforts in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup have resulted in him being recalled to the Monaghan senior intercounty panel for 2020.

The country’s top footballing talent was on display during this year’s Higher Education Football season with DCU DÉ claiming their fifth Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup crown while Cork Institute of Technology gained promotion from the Electric Ireland Trench Cup following their victory in the final over Mary Immaculate College.

In this year’s Football Team of the Year, Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup champions, Paddy Christie’s charges, lead the way with six Rising Stars while beaten finalists IT Carlow have four representatives on the team. Letterkenny Institute of Technology, who reached the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Semi-Final for the first time, and UCD have two representatives each. There is also one representative from Electric Ireland Trench Cup Champions, CIT.

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Football Team of the Year

1 – Evan Comerford – DCU DÉ, Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin

2 – Brendan McCole – DCU DÉ, Naomh Naille, Donegal

3 – Mike Breen – UCD, Beaufort, Kerry

4 – Niall Hughes – IT Carlow, Kilanerin – Ballyfad, Wexford

5 – Ray Connellan – UCD, Athlone, Westmeath

6 – Jordan Morrissey – DCU DÉ, Éire Óg, Carlow

7 – Trevor Collins – IT Carlow, Graiguecullen, Laois

8 – Shane Carthy – DCU DÉ, Naomh Mearnóg, Dublin

9 – Michael Langan – LYIT, Naomh Mícheál, Donegal

10 – Padraig O’Toole – IT Carlow, Kiltegan, Wicklow

11 – Mícheál Bannigan – DCU DÉ, Aughnamullen, Monaghan

12 – Peadar Morgan – LYIT, Naomh Naille, Donegal

13 – David Garland – DCU DÉ, Donaghmoyne Fotenoys, Monaghan

14 – Gavin O’Brien – CIT, Kerins O’Rahillys, Kerry

15 – Cian Farrell – IT Carlow, Edenderry, Offaly

Electric Ireland, Executive Director, Marguerite Sayers, commented “As announced earlier this week, in the interest of safety and wellbeing, and like many planned events, the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Awards ceremony has been cancelled due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, Electric Ireland believe that the standout performances from this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education Football season should still be celebrated and I would like to congratulate all 15 members of the Electric Ireland Rising Star Football Team of the Year 2020 on their remarkably high standard of play during the season.”

Uachtarán CLG, John Horan said “Congratulations to the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year 2020 who played such a prominent role in this year’s Higher Education Football season. I would especially like to congratulate David Garland and Shane Kingston who have been named Football Player of the Year and Hurling Player of the Year respectively. It is a tremendous honour to be recognised for your achievements on the pitch and many of these men are the rising stars of our great games.”