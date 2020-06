Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 41

Welcome to day 41 of Pundit Arena’s daily GAA trivia challenge.

Each day, we’ll give you 20 GAA trivia questions and 20 clues, similar to a crossword, and you have to guess the answers before the time runs out.

Can you beat yesterday's average score of 74 per cent? 👇https://t.co/wFMaAxOXiH — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 17, 2020

So, for example, if the clue was, ‘The All-Ireland finals take place here’ the answer would be, ‘Croke Park’.

You have five minutes to try to get all 20. Let us know what score you get, and what time you complete today’s trivia challenge in and be sure to challenge your friends.

If the quiz below fails to load click here.





Follow the links below for our other GAA trivia challenges.

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 1

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 2

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 3

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 4

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 5

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 6

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 7

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 8

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 9

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 10

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 11

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 12

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 13

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 14

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 15

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 16

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 17

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 18

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 19

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 20

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 21

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 22

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 23

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 24

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 25

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 26

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 27

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 28

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 29

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 30

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 31

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 32

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 33

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 34

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 35

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 36

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 37

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 38

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 39

Pundit Arena Daily GAA Trivia Challenge – Day 40