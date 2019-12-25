Corry’s Corner: All-Ireland Final Moments That Tell Tale Of The Decade

Another 10 years gone by in the blink of an eye.

In hurling, the decade both started and finished with a Tipperary All-Ireland victory over Kilkenny while in Gaelic football an ageing Cork side began the 2010s by finally getting over the line in an All-Ireland final. However, there was only one show in town after this as Dublin went on to win seven of the next nine finals.

Here we take a look back at some of the best moments from the last ten years of All-Ireland finals.

Corbett steals the show to stop the Kilkenny five-in-a-row.

It’s a rivalry that has come to define this era of hurling. The decade started with a Kilkenny/Tipperary final just as it ended earlier this year.

The 2010 All-Ireland final stands out for particular reasoning in that Brian Cody’s Cats were seeking an unprecedented five consecutive All-Ireland titles. However, Liam Sheedy’s men tore up history thanks in large part to a hat-trick of goals from Lar Corbett.

He got his first goal after ten minutes when Noel Hickey was left exposed following a high ball. His second came in the 42nd minute when a beautiful hand pass from Noel McGrath teed him up to fire a rocket into the top corner before rounding off the win with a classy finish in the 72nd minute.

A history-defining final in so many ways.

Cluxton makes heroes out of underdog Dublin.

When Stephen Cluxton stepped up in the final minute of the 2011 All-Ireland final to kick the winning score for Dublin there wouldn’t have been many backing against him. Plenty would have been willing him on too… oh how times change.

History will centre on Dublin’s decade because it ended in history but it’s important to remember that for a decade previous they had been branded as chokers.

In 2011 they faced the old rival Kerry, a team who’d won three All-Irelands in six years and were very much favourites. The game seemed to be going the way many had expected with Kerry moving into a four-point lead with seven minutes remaining.

That was until Kevin McManamon scored one of the most iconic goals in history to drag Dublin back into the game. The two sides traded scores down the home stretch before McManamon won a free kick in the final minute leaving Stephen Cluxton with the chance to end Dublin-s 16-year wait for Sam Maguire.

What’s funny looking back on this footage is how Colm O’Rourke remarks that it was fitting that the Dublin goalkeeper kicked the winner as he had been there through all the turmoil of the previous ten years, it’s amazing to think the legendary keeper has eclipsed this score on so many levels.

Still worthy of being here.

O’Donnell gains redemption with a 20-minute hat-trick.

It’s amazing that Shane O’Donnell is still just 25-years-old given that his All-Ireland final heroics feels like a lifetime ago but who could forget his iconic display in the 2013 All-Ireland hurling final.

In his rookie year on the team, O’Donnell made his championship debut in the Munster quarter-final win over Waterford. However, for the remainder of the season, O’Donnell would find himself repeatedly hard done by as the man withdrawn from the named XV on championship day.

The Éire Óg man would get his redemption on the biggest of days.

After a thrilling draw in the All-Ireland final with Cork that ended on a scoreline of 0-25 to 3-16, Davy Fitzgerald knew Clare needed goals in the replay.

Enter Shane O’Donnell who came into full-forward as a late replacement and scored a hat-trick inside the opening 20 minutes before finishing with 3-2 as Clare lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Kiely’s men finish glorious summer of hurling with a famine-ending victory.

The summer of 2018 will live long in the memory of hurling fans.

Widely regarded as the greatest championship of all time, it ended with history as Limerick collected their first Liam MacCarthy Cup in 45 years. The first-ever round-robin Munster Championship threw up classics and controversies left, right and centre. What followed was the greatest All-Ireland hurling semi-final weekend in history when two of the all-time great encounters took place.

The fantastic finale saw a resurgent Limerick come up against reigning champions Galway, who a year prior had ended their own 29-year for an All-Ireland.

While the first 60 minutes of the decider didn’t stick to the script the last ten through up fantastic drama as Galway mounted a late comeback. Limerick held on though to seal one of the most famous victories of the decade in Irish sport.

Murchan scores history-making goal to seal drive for five.

When we reflect on the game that saw Dublin become history makers the moment, it’ll be a goal from the most unlikely of sources that will be talked about time and time again.

The first day will be remembered as a classic that Kerry could have, and on other days would have, won. The two sides went toe-to-toe in the second encounter with nothing between them at half-time.

That all changed 16 seconds after the restart when late replacement Eoin Murchan raced through to rattle the ball home and set Dublin free to claim the five-in-a-row.

Of course, there are plenty more, let us know which one is your favourite.