Corofin Score Incredible Team Goal After Just 33 Seconds

Corofin and Nemo Rangers are in the midst of a battle down in Ennis as the fight it out for a spot in this year’s All-Ireland club football final.

The Galway champions are chasing an unprecedented three-in-a-row while Ireland’s most successful club side are looking to enact some revenge having fallen to Corofin in the 2017 club final.

It was the defending champions who went into today’s match as favourites and they lived up to that tag from the get-go scoring a wonderful goal through captain Micheal Lundy after just 30 seconds of action.

The move was adjacent to one straight off the training pitch as Gary Sice collected an inside handpass from Kieran Molloy.

The Galway veteran displayed all we know that is good about his play with a beautifully weighted foot-pass into the corner, one bounce straight into the chest of Martin Farragher.

Farragher, without thought, turned on a sixpence before cutting the Nemo defence wide open with a delicate over-the-top pass to Lundy who rounded the goalkeeper before firing into the roof of the net.

Nemo have a tough half ahead of them if they wish to stop this Corofin juggernaut. They trail by 1-5 to 0-2.