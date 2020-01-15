Corry’s Corner: How Do You Solve A Problem Like Corofin?

It’s a case of David versus Goliath this weekend when Corofin and Kilcoo meet in the All-Ireland club football final.

The Galway champions stand on the brink of immortality. No club side, either hurling or football, has ever managed to complete the three-peat of All-Ireland titles.

While many look to one of the Rangers’ outfits (Nemo & Crossmaglen) as Gaelic footballs’ greatest, the reigning champions could change that narrative on Sunday.

In their way stands the tiny parish of Kilcoo, located in the heart of the Mourne Mountains. A club who refused to give up on a dream. It took them 17 attempts (seven since 2012) to scale the summit of Ulster, finally winning a maiden provincial crown in 2019. The Down champions then upset the odds by defeating Ballyboden St. Enda’s to qualify for Sunday’s final.

In truth, it’s extremely difficult to look beyond the reigning, defending All-Ireland champions on Sunday.

Corofin are one of the most stylish sides ever to come out of the club championships.

They possess a balance of experience and youth that makes it hard to believe they can be beaten. Kieran Fitzgerald and Gary Sice are two of the most impressive footballers of the past 20 years while men like Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy look as though they have a real future in the game.

And they only get better when they hit Croke Park.

These sentiments were shared by Joe Brolly earlier today when the new eir Sport GAA pundit was asked for his take on this weekend’s final.

“I’ve not seen anything more genius than Corofin. Even defensively, their work is genius. They concede fewer scores than any other team and they play such beautiful football, it’s so easy on the eye.

“I mean, you got to laugh at their audacity, they’re a nightmare in Croke Park because there’s a true playing surface and you know, if you’re going to catch them, I think you have to catch them before they get to Croke Park.

“Their last three finals in Croke Park have been hilarious. Humiliations for the opposition against really good teams. What the fuck?”

Brolly has been around the block.

A proud defender of Ulster football, the 1993 All-Ireland winner has opted for his provincial brethren on many occasions when others felt teams were outmatched by more traditional southern counties.

However, he finds it difficult to see a way for Kilcoo to bridge the gap on Sunday.

“I mean, they are very, they are organised, they are passionate. They’re a very small, very tightly-knit, bad-tempered community in the heart of the Mournes and they will fuck you up.

“Seriously, they will trash talk you and they will hit you and they are very loyal to each other and there is a great sense of unity.

“They’ve done tremendously well to get to this stage but this is a different type of thing that Corofin are doing.

“Something extraordinary would have to happen. Kilcoo are more seasoned and more organised than Nemo Rangers. They’re a lot more seasoned and organised than Crokes who Corofin annihilated last year but it’s so difficult to see how they stifle that creativity for 60 minutes.”

Hard to argue with the Joe Show. Corofin by seven.