Corofin’s History-Makers Dominate AIB Club Players’ Awards

Corofin’s history-making three-in-a-row All-Ireland winning side dominate the AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards with seven representatives on the official Team of the Year.

Since the inception of the awards in 2018, Corofin have been utterly dominant taking home 20 of the 45 awards with defender Liam Silke and attacker Martin Farragher named in each of the three teams.

Bernard Power is also awarded with the goalkeeper’s position for the second year running while Silke, who is also nominated for Player of the Year, is joined in the full-back line by veteran defender Kieran Fitzgerald. All-Star hurler Daithí Burke is named at midfield alongside Player of the Year nominee Ronan Steede. In the forward division, Farragher is joined by Gary Sice at wing-forward.

All-Ireland finalists, Kilcoo, are honoured with four representatives on the team including forwards Paul Devlin and Conor Laverty while Branagan brothers Aaron and Darryl are named at corner-back and wing-back respectively, Darryl Branagan also makes up the final nomination for the Player of the Year award.

Elsewhere, Ballyboden St. Enda’s have two players named on the side with Robbie McDaid named at centre-back while Colm Basquel is named at corner-forward. The final two positions are made up by Nemo Rangers’ defender Kevin O’Donovan and wing-back and Eire Og’s Sean Gannon at wing-forward.

The awards will be presented at a special banquet at Croke Park on Friday night where there will also be awards announced live on the night including the overall AIB GAA Club Footballer and Hurler of the Year.

Following the announcement of the winners, Uachtarán CLG John Horan said:

“The ability of the AIB GAA Club Championship to throw up memorable moments is a great constant in our calendar.

“Corofin carved out a special piece of history earlier this year and it was a success built on hard graft as well as class as they were pushed all the way in Connacht and on the All-Ireland stage.

“I want to congratulate all of the players who have been honoured with a place on this team. The club championship is the competitive lifeblood of the GAA and these awards recognise individuals who were exceptionally prominent in the provincial and All-Ireland senior campaign. I want to also extend our thanks to Denis O’Callaghan and our long-standing supporters in AIB for their commitment to this competition which continues to go from strength to strength.”

_____

AIB GAA 2019 Club Players Awards

1. Bernard Power (Corofin) * Previous winner in 2019

2. Aaron Branagan (Kilcoo)

3. Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018

4. Liam Silke (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

5. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

6. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St. Endas)

7. Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo)

8. Daithí Burke (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

9. Ronan Steede (Corofin)

10. Gary Sice (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

11. Paul Devlin (Kilcoo)

12. Seán Gannon (Éire Óg)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Endas)

14. Martin Farragher (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

15. Conor Laverty (Kilcoo)

AIB GAA Club Footballer of the Year Nominees

Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo), Liam Silke (Corofin), Ronan Steede (Corofin)