Cork To Wear Special Jerseys To Honour Tomás Mac Curtain And Terence MacSwiney

The Cork footballers and hurlers will both wear commemorative black jerseys honouring Tomás Mac Curtain and Terence MacSwiney in their next Allianz League home games.

As reported by Denis Hurley of the Echo, Cork’s hurlers welcome Limerick to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday with Derry visiting the same venue to face the footballers a week later.

Both games will see Cork take to the field in black jerseys with a red collar and striping, honouring the centenary of both men’s deaths.

Mac Curtain and MacSwiney were both Lord Mayor of Cork in 1920. Mac Curtain, representing the original Sinn Fein, was elected to the role in January but was murdered by members of the Royal Irish Constabulary in March.

Fellow Sinn Fein representative, MacSwiney, succeeded the role but was arrested and interned at Brixton Prison in August, by October he had also died after going on hunger strike.

In what an eventful year for Cork during the War of Independence, a month after MacSwiney’s death, the Kilmichael Ambush took place which saw the IRA kill 17 RIC Auxiliaries.

In December, a further ambush led to the burning of Cork by a collection of Auxiliaries, Black and Tans and British soldiers which saw numerous homes as well as City Hall and the Carnegie Library damaged.

Each of the events, as well as images of both men and their signatures, will feature on the once-off jersey.

As per the Echo, the jersey, designed by Cork County Board in collaboration with kit manufacturer O’Neills, will be unveiled later this week and will go on general sale.

It is the second time in recent years that Cork have worn commemorative jerseys after facing Kilkenny in a 2016 league game wearing blue and saffron (Cork’s original colours) to mark the centenary of the Easter Rising.

Chill Insurance have also agreed to have their logo in white rather than the usual purple and green on Cork’s normal home kit.

The families of both men will be in attendance over the coming weekends.