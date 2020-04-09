Conor McKenna Puts A Timeline On Tyrone Return

Essendon’s Conor McKenna has said he will return home to Tyrone in the next few years.

The Bombers star, who scored a goal with his first kick in senior AFL action, has long admitted that he is a home bird and has struggled with homesickness throughout his six years in Melbourne.

McKenna is currently back in Ireland after the 2020 AFL season was suspended due to the ongoing pandemic. However, despite having his best season to date down under in 2019, McKenna still has plans to return to the Emerald Isle soon.

Speaking to Thomas Niblock of BBC Sport NI, The former Eglish underage star confirmed that he will be returning home in the next year or two.

“I will be home in the next few years,” McKenna told BBC Sport NI.

“Whether it’s this year or next year I’m just not sure at the minute.

“I’ve always had the idea I’d like to return home to Eglish and if good enough for Tyrone. It’s been five-and-a-half years now and I always think about the opportunity to come back.

“I didn’t grow up dreaming of playing AFL, I’m very fortunate to have the opportunity at the minute, but I did grow up dreaming of playing for Tyrone, win Ulsters, win All-Irelands.

“I want to play for Eglish first and see if I can kick the ball straight, then reassess from there.”

Still just 24, McKenna has battled homesickness since arriving in Australia six years ago and recently returned to Tyrone amid rumours he was planning on leaving Aussie Rules behind, however, McKenna confirmed that he intends to see out the remaining 18 months of his contract.

The Eglish man admitted that even after six years in Australia he is still fighting homesickness on a regular basis.

“Tyrone won the U21 All-Ireland [in 2015] and I probably would have been playing on that team.

“I lived with a host family who were lovely during the first year but it’s not your own family. I didn’t have any friends, I didn’t know what to do and didn’t know who to speak to.

“It’s not a nice feeling. I got through it, but I still struggle with it. Six years on I’m still trying to deal with it which really shows how tough it is.”