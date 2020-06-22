“He Should Be Suspended Indefinitely For An Act Of Stupidity”

Conor McKenna is undergoing fresh tests for Covid-19 in the hope that the Tyrone native experienced a false positive which led to his club Essendon’s AFL return against Melbourne on Sunday being postponed.

The former Tyrone minor star became the first player to test positive for the coronavirus since the AFL returned after a three-month shutdown. McKenna flew back to Ireland in March following the shutdown before returning to Australia and undergoing a 14-day isolation period.

The asymptomatic McKenna had tested negative five times previously, however, his last two tests came back positive meaning he was the first positive case among AFL players following 13,000 tests.

According to media reports in Australia, McKenna is to be re-tested today after returning negative results on Wednesday before a ‘low-level irregular result’ on Friday post-training and a positive test on Saturday.

McKenna could also be facing a league suspension after reports emerged that he had been to view a house and visited friends, both of which go against the league’s guidelines on social distancing.

The Eglish club man has also irked the wrath of high profile media personalities including the controversial radio host Ray Hadley who slammed McKenna and called upon the AFL to suspend him indefinitely.

“He broke just about every AFL rule they put in place in relation to isolation”. He went to a home inspection with his partner – that was barred!

“He visited friends – that was barred! So, to my way of thinking this McKenna typifies the attitude of many Victorians; the rules don’t apply to me, hence we have what we have now!’

Sydney-based radio host Ray Hadley has unleashed on Conor McKenna after his positive COVID-19 test. And he's clipped Victorians in the process too. 👀#9WWOS #AFLhttps://t.co/kdNtG1rDsU — Footy on Nine (@FootyonNine) June 22, 2020

“As a result of McKenna’s actions… the AFL season is on tenterhooks… six of his teammates can’t play, Essendon’s a basket case in the AFL.

“He should be suspended indefinitely for an act of stupidity that could cost the AFL hundreds of millions of dollars, let alone the players!”