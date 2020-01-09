Ciarán Sheehan Return A “Massive Boost” For Cork Football In 2020

Cork football is a strange place at the moment.

While there are obvious pressures that come with having to ply their trade in Division three of the Allianz League in a year where promotion is paramount. It would seem that there are shades of positivity seeping into Cork football ahead of the new decade.

Despite league relegation last year, Cork’s championship performances were better than many expected and with both their minors and U20s claiming All-Ireland honours, there’s a sense of optimism circling the Rebel County.

They’ve also welcomed back a star of old ahead of the new season in the shape of 2010 All-Ireland winner Ciarán Sheehan who has returned from his stint in the AFL. Sheehan made six appearances for the Carlton Blues in what was an injury-plagued three seasons for him Down Under.

Mark Collins grew up with Sheehan and the Castlehaven forward feels his former underage colleague is a brilliant addition to Cork ahead of the new season.

“He was my age growing up. So, I would have played with him since I was under-14,” Collins said at the Allianz Football League Launch 2020.

“Absolutely brilliant to have him back. He’s a model professional, everything he does is spot on and he’s great for the younger players in the panel too.

“Even the way he speaks around the place is a huge boost. Obviously he has serious potential as a footballer and talent as a footballer. It’s a massive boost to have him back.”

Collins claims the Éire Og man has fitted into the panel seamlessly and has been extremely sharp since his return to Gaelic football.

“He fitted in straight away again with us. I thought it might take it a bit of time for him to get used to Gaelic football again but, to be honest, he’s been very sharp since he came back. He’s in great condition.

“We’re really looking forward to playing with him again.”