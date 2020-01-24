Moran Believes McDonald Addition Is A Huge Boost For Elder Statesmen

Andy Moran believes the addition of Ciaran McDonald to the Mayo backroom team will come as a huge boost to James Horan’s side.

The recently-retired Moran feels that Mayo’s more experienced contingent will benefit most from McDonald’s presence in the squad.

McDonald is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever wear the Mayo jersey and in his hey-day was one of the most popular Gaelic footballer’s in Ireland.

The Crossmolina man was added to Horan’s backroom team late last year and Moran believes the appoint brings a much-needed excitement factor back to Mayo football.

“He’s a great fella and in terms of bringing a bit of excitement to the team, particularly the older lads I would say – Colm Boyle, Aidan O’Shea, Lee Keegan and these guys – I think they probably needed a lift,” the former Footballer of the Year said on RTÉ 2fm’s Game On.

“He’s yet another fella that they need to impress and go and play well.

“I can’t really see any negatives towards Ciaran Mac being involved with the set-up and I’m hoping that gives us a bit of a real bounce at the start of the league in the first three games.

“It might just shove us over the line in the first three games.”

Known for having an appearance that perfectly matched how he played football, Moran joked that the Mayo legend would be bringing a bit of style back into the Mayo camp also.

“The picture of him taken wearing the old Predators there a couple of weeks ago and the fade as well, he was looking well,” he quipped.

“I’m coaching Under-20s and I’ve the socks pulled up over the tracksuit bottoms and the ‘oul woolly hat on me and stuff like that.”