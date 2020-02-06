Cian Mackey Set For Shock Transfer To Former Leinster Champions

Recently retired Cavan star Cian Mackey is set for a shock transfer from Castlerahan to Mullinalaghta, the Longford club who sensationally won the Leinster club championship in 2018.

As reported by Paul Fitzpatrick of The Angle-Celt, Mackey informed his Castlerahan clubmates that he would be taking a step back from club duties in the same week that he retired from inter-county Gaelic football.

However, it now looks as though the livewire forward is seeking a move to Mullinalaghta, where he is currently living.

The Longford club completed three-in-a-row of county titles in 2018, before defeating Kilmacud Crokes in the Leinster club football final.

Castlerahan are the current Cavan county champions having won their first championship title in 2018, before backing that up with a second 2019.

According to the Angle-Celt, Mackey submitted a transfer request last week. It is believed that the club are not planning on blocking the move.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s have strong link to Cavan having shared a parish with Gowna.

As well as this, their current manager is former Cavan player Finbar O’Reilly. While current Cavan boss Mickey Graham led them to Leinster glory in 2018.

They lost both their county and provincial crowns in 2019. But it is believed that the arrival of the 33-year-old Mackey could spark a revival of sorts.

Mackey retired from Cavan duty at the end of last season. He holds the distinction of being Cavan’s longest-serving inter-county footballer this century.