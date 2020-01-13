Billy Morgan: It’s Becoming An Elitist Association

Billy Morgan has launched heavy criticism the GAA’s way following UCC’s thrilling win over NUIG in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup.

The prestigious higher-education tournament got underway this past weekend with the tie of the round undoubtedly being the current champions’ clash with a Galway outfit who qualified for the final in 2018.

UCC prevailed by a single point in Dangan and now face a last-eight clash with Carlow IT next weekend.

Speaking to Oisin Langan on Electric Ireland’s YouTube stream, the former All-Ireland winning Cork player and manager expressed how proud he was of his UCC side but lamented Croke Park for hampering their preparations.

“Well, I could not be more proud of them,” said Morgan.

“All the obstacles, thanks to Croke Park… We were missing six inter-county players [due to] injuries. We couldn’t prepare. The college doesn’t actually open until tomorrow [Monday]. We had no preparation thanks to Croke Park.

“I don’t know who’s making fixtures up in Croke Park or who the genius up there is. They’re just clearing the decks for inter-county. It’s become an elite association. You see the players that are packing it in because there is no future for them.”

Speaking later to Red FM, Morgan also again lamented the current status quo claiming the organisation is turning into an elitist association.

“A couple of years ago, they closed December and January; now they’re squeezing everything into January,” said Morgan on Red FM’s Big Red Bench.

“As well as that then, you have the All-Ireland clubs. We had three players playing yesterday; one started, Killian Spillane, and you can see how he was tired at the end. Diarmuid came on and Graham O’Sullivan couldn’t play.

“And McGrath Cup, they’ve started an U20 league and the National League is starting before the end of January. The inter-county teams have to prepare for that particularly with the way Croke Park has structured the thing that it’s only the top two tiers getting into it (Sam Maguire).

“Again, it’s becoming an elite association and they’re just catering for inter-county, and clubs, third level and even second level are all suffering.

“What was wrong with starting the National League in March? I’m sure most managers would prefer the National League to start later and that would bring them into the championship.”

