Divisional Talking Points: Clifford Sees Red As Storm Ciara Causes Chaos

Storm Ciara may have called a halt to three games in the Allianz Football League this weekend but there was plenty of storms brewing in grounds up and down the country.

In Division 1, Monaghan nearly pulled off another scalp against Dublin only for Kevin McManamon’s late goal while Tyrone, Galway and Mayo all recorded wins on Sunday.

Armagh came away with six points to spare against Kildare on Saturday night in a game marred by severe bad weather. Roscommon meanwhile recorded their first win while the division’s other game saw Westmeath pick up two valuable points.

In Division 3, Cork and Longford remain undefeated while Derry picked up their first win. Limerick kept their 100 per cent record intact in Division 4 while there was more success for Paul Galvin’s Wexford and Antrim, who also got back to winning ways on Sunday.

___

Here are our divisional talking points following round three of the Allianz Football League:

Meath in trouble while Clifford receives a farcical red card

After three rounds, Division 1 seems tightly poised. Dublin sit in first, just one point ahead of Mayo, who occupy the seventh position. With league honours all to play for, it looks as though Meath’s fortunes have all but been sealed following a third defeat in a row.

While one point separates seven teams, they are the unlucky eighth participant, three points adrift of the rest and looking like it’s back to Division 2 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the major talking pointing stemming from this weekend’s GAA action was the red card handed out to David Clifford. An innocuous incident, Clifford received his marching orders after being hauled to the ground and held there by a Tyrone defender.

We see it happen all the time but will Clifford’s red card be the wake-up call needed to provide forwards with extra protection?

Roscommon off the mark as Armagh make a huge statement

Last week, Division 2 was as close as could be with six teams deadlocked on two points. Things don’t look much different after round three as two points separates every team in the division, however, it must be stated that Laois versus Cavan was postponed.

The good news for Roscommon though as they got their first win of the campaign with a seven-point win over Clare. Things looked pretty bleak for the Connacht champions last week as the only team in the division without a win but they are up to third now.

Armagh, on the other hand, secured a big win at home against promotion rivals Kildare. While it’s unfair to read too much into a game played in horrendous conditions, it could prove vital come the end of the campaign.

Longford remain unbeaten as the scramble for top-tier continues

Longford’s strong win over Leitrim on Sunday saw them push into second spot in Division 3. With Cork maintaining their 100 per cent record in the division it looks like second place could be anybodys.

While Down and Derry continue to drop points, Longford have gone about their business in the first three rounds picking up two victories either side of a draw with Offaly.

A match for anyone on their day, could it be Longford who avoid the dreaded tier-two championship?

Limerick’s good form continues

Following their McGrath Cup win earlier in the year, Limerick’s good form continues and they now sit three from three in the basement division of the Allianz Leagues.

A win over a strong Carlow side sets them up for a run at promotion.

It’s been a good couple of years for GAA fans in Limerick, maybe the footballers can give them something to shout about also in 2020.

___

Allianz Football League Round 2 results – league tables provided by GAA League Tables:

Division 1

Croke Park

Dublin 1-15 Monaghan 1-15

Páirc Tailteann

Meath 2-5 Mayo 1-9

Letterkenny

Donegal 2-7 Galway 2-8

Edendork

Tyrone 0-14 Kerry 0-13

___

Division 2

Athletic Grounds

Armagh 0-16 Kildare 0-10

Dr Hyde Park

Roscommon 1-8 Clare 0-4

TEG Cusack Park

Westmeath 0-10 Fermanagh 0-8

O’Moore Park

Laois v Cavan – POSTPONED

___

Division 3

Celtic Park

Derry 0-10 Tipperary 0-5

Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda

Louth v Offaly – POSTPONED

Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork 0-16 Down 1-8

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

Longford 2-14 Leitrim 1-9

___

Division 4

Netwatch Cullen Park

Carlow 0-9 Limerick 1-7

Aughrim

Wicklow v Sligo – POSTPONED

McGovern Park, Ruislip

London 0-10 Antrim 0-14

___