Allianz Leagues: Clare Remain Unbeaten While Cavan Jump Six Spots

Storm Dennis may have wreaked havoc across the country but there was still plenty of points up for grabs as 15 games went ahead in the Allianz Leagues.

In hurling, Limerick’s clash with Waterford as well as the meeting of Galway and Tipperary were both postponed, however, there was still plenty of action going down across the first division.

The double postponement in the top division meant that only one game took place in Division 1A as Cork laboured to a four-point away to Westmeath as the Rebel men temporarily move top of the table.

The featured game of the afternoon saw Laois travel to Ennis to take on Clare. However, Eddie Brennan’s side are still winless after falling to an eight-point defeat as Clare move top of Division 1B with three wins from three.

Wexford defeated Kilkenny by two points to move level with their Leinster rivals on four points, while Dublin condemned Carlow to a third consecutive defeat on Saturday evening. Kilkenny, Wexford and Dublin are each level on four points and occupy the second, third and fourth spot in Division 1B.

In football, there was the small matter of three games that had already been re-fixed after falling foul to Storm Ciara last weekend.

In Division 2, Laois fell to their first defeat of the campaign to blow the division wide open once more. Cavan were the 10-point winners on the day, as they go from the bottom of Division 2 straight into second place.

Louth and Offaly met in a crucial Division 3 encounter in Drogheda, where the home side were hoping to score their first win of the season. Unfortunately for them, however, John Maughan’s outfit ran out three-point winners to move into third spot in the division.

Meanwhile, Wicklow leapfrogged Sligo into second spot in Division 4 after defeating the Yeats men by five points in Aughrim.

Check out all the weekend results from the Allianz Leagues below.

_____

O’Moore Park

Laois 1-6 Cavan 3-10

_____

Gaelic Grounds Drogheda

Louth 2-10 Offaly 2-13

_____

Aughrim

Wicklow 1-15 Sligo 1-10

_____

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

TEG Cusack Park

Westmeath 1-14 Cork 3-12

_____

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Cullen Park

Carlow 0-9 Dublin 0-20

Cusack Park, Ennis

Clare 0-17 Laois 0-9

Chadwicks Wexford Park

Wexford 1-16 Kilkenny 1-14

_____

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Trim

Mayo 0-8 Kerry 0-13

Connacht Centre of Excellence

Mayo 1-13 Wicklow 1-16

_____

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Ballycran

Down 3-22 Warwickshire 2-8

Dr Hyde Park

Roscommon 0-13 London 0-10

_____

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A

Pearse Park

Longford 0-9 Armagh 0-9

Castleblayney

Monaghan 1-7 Tyrone 2-17

Darver

Louth 1-10 Donegal 2-9

_____

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B

3G Pitch Kingspan Breffni Park

Leitrim 0-13 Cavan 0-5

_____