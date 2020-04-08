Quiz: Name The 2018 Gaelic Football All-Star Team

Tyrone looked to have Dublin rattled in the 2018 All-Ireland football final as Mickey Harte’s side raced into a five-point lead inside the opening 17 minutes.

However, a perfectly placed kick-out from Stephen Cluxton to an on-running Jack McCaffrey helped Dublin back into the game with a goal through Niall Scully before Paul Mannion’s penalty made the game seem all but over by half-time. Dublin would go on to win their fourth All-Ireland in a row.

Elsewhere in the 2018 season, Galway backed up their League final appearance with a Connacht title and All-Ireland semi-final place while Kerry and Donegal took home provincial titles in Munster and Ulster.

What we want to know is whether you can name the Gaelic football All-Star team from 2018?

There are six counties represented and you have five minutes to name them all. No need for full names as surnames will suffice, however, we won’t be giving you a hint in today’s quiz given how recently the team was selected.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz doesn’t display properly for you, just click here. If you liked this quiz, try out our 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017 All-Star quizzes.

