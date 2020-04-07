Quiz: Name The 2017 Gaelic Football All-Star Team

Dublin cemented their status as the team of the decade in 2017 with their fifth All-Ireland title of the decade having completed three-in-a-row in Croke Park.

Mayo proved to be their final victims once again losing the decider by a single point following a late rally from the Dubs in the final 10 minutes.

However, the westerners deserve huge credit having played nine games en route to the final including replays with both Roscommon and Kerry in their All-Ireland quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

Elsewhere, Roscommon were crowned champions in Connacht, having defeated Galway in the final, while Kerry and Tyrone took home provincial crowns in Munster and Ulster.

What we want to know is whether you can name the Gaelic football All-Star team from 2017?

There are four counties represented and you have five minutes to name them all. No need for full names as surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz doesn't display properly for you, just click here.

