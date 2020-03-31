Quiz: Name The 2012 Gaelic Football All-Star Team

The year 2012 can be summed up in three words; ‘Jimmy’s Winning Matches’.

The arrival of Jim McGuinness as Donegal manager a year prior went on to cause shockwaves around the country due to a style of play that was criticised from pillar to post as a blight on the great game of Gaelic football.

It did, however, help Donegal claim a first Ulster title in 19 years which meant nobody in the north-west was complaining.

With Dublin finally getting over the line in 2011, they were hotly tipped to repeat the feat in 2012 now that the monkey was finally off their backs, however, they fell to Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final. Donegal, meanwhile, over the course of the winter managed to perfect the game plan that McGuinness had instilled a year previously.

Donegal’s defence was still very much on point conceding just 3-77 across their seven games with Cork’s scoreline of 1-11 in the All-Ireland semi-final the highest total they conceded in a single game. The difference between 2011 and 2012 was that Donegal managed to find the perfect balance between a having steely defensive structure and a deadly accurate attack.

They were easily the best team on show in 2012 and had changed the opinions of the masses who had doubted them in 2011. The song ‘Jimy’s Winning Matches’ also gripped the nation in the build-up to All-Ireland final day.

What we want to know, however, is can you name the Gaelic football All-Star side from that 2011 season? There are four counties in total represented and we are giving you five minutes to name each player. We’ll let you know what county occupies which position to help you and you need not worry about first names as surnames suffice.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

