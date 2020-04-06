Quiz: Can You Name The 2016 Gaelic Football All-Star Team?

Nothing sums up Mayo’s disastrous luck in All-Ireland finals like the 2016 decider against Dublin.

Before then, an own-goal had never been scored in an All-Ireland final, however, come half-time in the 2016 drawn decider, Mayo had scored two! Of course, Cillian O’Connor salvaged a draw for the westerners with the last kick of the ball but they did go on to lose the replay by a single point as Jim Gavin’s side achieved back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

Elsewhere throughout the Championship, Galway ruled in Connacht after dumping Mayo out in the semi-final while Kerry triumphed in Munster and Tyrone returned to the top in Ulster.

However, the 2016 Championship as a whole will be remembered for Tipperary who defeated Cork, Derry and Galway in an incredible run that took them all the way to an All-Ireland semi-final.

What we want to know is whether you can name the Gaelic football All-Star team from 2016? There are six counties represented and you have five minutes to name them all. No need for full names as surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz doesn’t display properly for you, click here. If you liked this quiz, try out our 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2015 All-Star quizzes.

