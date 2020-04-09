Can You Link The All-Ireland Winning Manager To The Year They Won It?

The GAA has been blessed with many iconic All-Ireland winning managers in both Gaelic football and hurling.

From Mick O’Dwyer to Brian Cody, great men have come and gone, many of whom changed the landscape of Ireland’s national games.

While the role of a manager is an ever-evolving one with backroom teams constantly growing, the same hunger, desire, attention to detail and ability to inspire is needed to take a county side to the top of the mountain.

Some may only have done it once but their wins are etched into GAA folklore like Joe Kernan’s famous half-time speech in the 2002 All-Ireland final shows.

Others have done it multiple times join a pantheon alongside the likes of O’Dwyer and Cody as men who created a dynasty.

What we want to know is can you link the year to the manager who led his county to that season’s All-Ireland senior football championship?

We provide you with the year, you tell us who the manager was. There are 10 to get, no need for full names as surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know how you get on in the comments.

_____





