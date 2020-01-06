Adelaide Crows Set To Win Race For McShane Signature

AFL outfit Adelaide Crows have confirmed that All-Star full-forward Cathal McShane will train with the club later this month.

Last week, teamtalkmag.com reported that the Tyrone attacker was set to link up with the Brisbane Lions following a breakthrough season that saw him finish the Championship as joint-top scorer.

However, Crows’ general manager Justin Reid confirmed via their website that McShane would be linking up with the club for pre-season training.

“We’re looking forward to Cathal joining our pre-season training program and getting to know him a bit better,” Reid said.

“He has the physical attributes, coming in at a touch over 190 centimetres. He’s also strong in the air and can kick on both feet.

“Once he lands in Adelaide, it’ll provide the opportunity to understand more about our Club, our philosophies and what our program looks like.”

News of McShane impending trip Down Under is sure to come as a huge blow to Tyrone football. Despite qualifying for an All-Ireland final in 2018, it was clear that Tyrone’s attack needed to improve.

Mickey Harte then switched the Owen Roes man to full-forward to devastating effect as he took Dublin to the cleaners under lights in Croke Park back in March.

He would remain on the edge of the square as Mickey Harte’s men almost qualified for a second successive All-Ireland final only to fall short in the final 15 minutes against Kerry.

Speaking to BBC Sport following Tyrone’s McKenna Cup win over Cavan on Sunday, Harte expressed his sadness at ex-Gaelic players who are now actively recruiting the game’s best talent to try out AFL.

“It used to be in the past that we had unknown Australians try to woo our players out to the AFL league. Now we have ex-Gaelic players doing it, which really saddens me”