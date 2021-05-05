Ulster Championship 2021 dates and times confirmed

Cavan will begin the defence of their Ulster crown on July 10.

Ulster GAA has confirmed the schedule for the 2021 Ulster Senior Football Championship.

The championship kicks off on June 27 as Down host last year’s beaten finalists Donegal in the preliminary round in Newry.

A week later, on July 3, Monaghan welcome Fermanagh to Clones in the quarter-final, with Armagh facing Antrim at the Athletic Grounds a day later.

Cavan beat Donegal in the 2020 final to win their first Ulster title since 1997.

On July 10, Cavan begin the defence of their title with a testing trip to Tyrone with Derry hosting the winner of Down and Donegal’s preliminary game on July 11.

The two semi-finals are pencilled in for July 17 and 18 with the final set for August 1.

In last year’s delayed Ulster championship, Cavan beat Monaghan, Antrim, Down and Donegal en route to capturing the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 1997.

Donegal face Down in the preliminary round

There was disappointment for Tyrone, however, with a quarter-final defeat by Donegal marking the end of Mickey Harte’s 18-year tenure as boss.

The Red Hands are now co-managed by Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, who guided the county to the 2015 All-Ireland Under-21 title.

Antrim also have a new manager with Enda McGinley, a three-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, having replaced Lenny Harbinson ahead of the 2021 season.

Ulster Championship 2021 schedule

Preliminary round: Down v Donegal, June 27 (1.15pm)

Quarter-final: Monaghan v Fermanagh, July 3 (3.30pm)

Quarter-final: Armagh v Antrim, July 4 (3.30pm)

Quarter-final: Tyrone v Cavan, July 10 (4.30pm)

Quarter-final: Derry v Down/Donegal, July 11 (4pm)

Semi-final: Armagh/Antrim v Monaghan/Fermanagh, July 17 (4pm)

Semi-final: Tyrone/Cavan v Down/Donegal/Derry, July 18 (2pm)

Final: August 1 (3.15pm)

