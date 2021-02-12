Presenter Rachel Wyse has stepped away from Sky Sports GAA coverage

Share and Enjoy !

Rachel Wyse says “it’s time to step back.”

Irish presenter Rachel Wyse has confirmed that she is stepping down from her role as the face of Sky Sports’ GAA coverage.

Wyse has been the anchor of Sky Sports’ GAA coverage ever since the broadcaster won the rights to show games in 2014.

She did not present Sky’s All-Ireland Championship coverage in 2020 as the Dubliner gave birth to her daughter, Isabella, in September.

“I’ve made friends for life” – Rachel Wyse on working on Sky Sports’ GAA coverage.

Gráinne McElwain filled in for Wyse last year alongside Brian Carney although it is unclear whether or not they will remain at the forefront for the 2021 season.

“After six of the very best years working on the most rewarding job in my career, it’s time to step back,” wrote Wyse on Twitter.

‘I’ve learnt so much and made friends for life.

“Thank you for the memories, I’m forever grateful to everyone who helped me along the way, you know who you are. #SKYGAA.”

After 6 of the very best years working on the most rewarding job in my career, it’s time to step back. I’ve learnt so much and made friends for life. Thank you for the memories, I’m forever grateful to everyone who helped me along the way, you know who you are. #SKYGAA 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZxSTsjYDAJ — Rachel Gredley (@RACHEL_WYSE) February 11, 2021

Kerry legend Kieran Donaghy, a regular pundit on Sky Sports, was one of those to wish Wyse the best in the future.

He said: “Thanks for everything Rachel. Class to deal with and always kept your calm with us.

“Best of luck in your next venture.”

A former equestrian showjumper, Wyse started presenting on Sky Sports in 2010.

The 36-year-old has also worked for TG4 and Leinster Rugby TV.

While Wyse has stepped away from fronting Sky’s GAA coverage, she confirmed to a commenter on Twitter that she was staying at Sky Sports News.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: GAA, rachel wyse, sky sports