The association have released a strongly-worded statement.

The GAA have expressed their “frustration and extreme disappointment” with reports of a “potential breach” of their Covid guidelines after Dublin footballers were pictured in a training session.

The Irish Independent reported that nine of Dublin‘s All-Ireland winning panel took part in a non-contact session in Innisfails GAA club on Wednesday.

The pictures in the Independent’s report showed Brian Fenton, Jonny Cooper, Brian Howard and Cormac Costello participating in the session.

The early-morning training session came within hours of the Irish government announcing the return of inter-county training on April 19. Earlier this week, the GAA warned that any contravention of the current Government guidelines “would likely put the broader plan to return to activity in serious jeopardy.” GAA statement In a strongly-worded statement released on Thursday morning, the GAA said they will “pursue the allegations” and “invoke any necessary disciplinary processes as appropriate”.

“It is with frustration and extreme disappointment that the GAA acknowledges reports today of a potential breach of both our own Covid guidelines and those of the Government relating to the restrictions in place around team training,” read the association’s statement.

“Less than 48 hours ago, the Association reiterated its commitment to these current guidelines and called for continued compliance in the weeks ahead.

Cork boss Ronan McCarthy.

“The GAA will pursue the allegations with the units in question at the earliest opportunity and will invoke any necessary disciplinary processes as appropriate.

“In the meantime, while we acknowledge that the overwhelming majority of Counties and Clubs have complied in an appropriate and responsible way with the restrictions currently in place, we once again call on our members and units to uphold the integrity of the Association as part of our ongoing efforts to play our role in thwarting the virus and ensuring a return to activity when it is safe to do so.”

GAA Covid-19 Statement Following Allegations of Breach of Guidelines #GAA — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 1, 2021

Dublin GAA are expected to be punished by Croke Park chiefs with Cork and Down’s senior footballers having been sanctioned for training sessions earlier this year.

As a result, Cork and Down will have to play one of their home league games outside their counties. Cork manager Ronan McCarthy was suspended for 12 weeks, with Down boss Paddy Tally given an eight-week ban.

