Dublin dominate 2020 Sunday Game Football Team of the Year

Six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin are, unsurprisingly, the dominant force in the team of the year.

Dessie Farrell’s triumphant Dublin have no fewer than nine players in the side selected by The Sunday Game.

Michael Fitzsimons, James McCarthy, Eoin Murchan and John Small, Brian Fenton, Niall Scully, Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan and Dean Rock are all included.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo have three players – Oisin Mullin, Paddy Durcan and Cillian O’Connor – that made the cut.

The Dubs ran out 2-14 to 0-15 winners in the Croke Park decider on Saturday to end Mayo’s hopes of a first Sam Maguire since 1951.

Goalkeeper Raymond Galligan and midfielder Thomas Galligan, two stars of Cavan’s Ulster triumph, both earn a spot while there is also a place for Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney.

1. Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

2. Oisin Mullin (Mayo)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

4. Paddy Durcan (Mayo)

5. James McCarthy (Dublin)

6. Eoin Murchan (Dublin)

7. John Small (Dublin)

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)

9. Thomas Galligan (Cavan)

10. Niall Scully (Dublin)

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)

12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

13. Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)

14. Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

15. Dean Rock (Dublin)

The champions scooped a couple of individual accolades, too, with Ciaran Kilkenny named as Footballer of the Year, while Con O’Callaghan was named man of the match for his performance against Mayo.

Speaking about Kilkenny winning the Footballer of the Year award, Kevin McStay said: “His second-half efforts today, where he imposed himself after difficulties with Paddy Durcan, he really drove them on. The big players stand up and he did.”

