Brian Cody to stay on as Kilkenny boss as DJ Carey departs backroom team

A 23rd year in charge for Cody.

Brian Cody has been ratified as Kilkenny hurling manager for the 2021 season, bringing the legendary boss up to 23 years in charge of the county.

Cody has won 11 All-Ireland titles during his reign, the last of which came back in 2015.

Kilkenny failed to make the 2020 All-Ireland final, losing to Waterford in the semi-final, after having clinched the 16th Leinster crown under the 66-year-old.

“Following a meeting of the Kilkenny GAA County Board on Monday night, Brian Cody has been ratified as Kilkenny Senior Manager for the 2021 season,” said Kilkenny GAA in a statement.

“James McGarry and Martin Comerford will be selectors for the season ahead, while Michael Comerford will continue as Strength and Conditioning Coach.”

In taking charge of Kilkenny for a 23rd year, Cody stands alongside Sean Boylan, whose tenure as manager of the Meath footballers lasted from 1982 to 2005.

The county board also paid tribute to DJ Carey while confirming the former All-Ireland winning forward’s departure from Cody’s backroom team.

Speaking after that semi-final defeat by Waterford in November, Cody was magnanimous having watched his side lost at the last four stage for the first time in 15 years.

“Well, that’s sport,” Cody told Off the Ball. “One team wins, one team doesn’t win, and the team that wins always feels terrific about it.

“We have done okay in the past, and when you don’t win, then what can you do? You say well done to the opposition, you go away, and you feel pretty awful.

“You have got to be able to take these defeats on the chin and move on.”

