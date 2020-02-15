Wexford Keep Stars In Reserve For League Test Against Kilkenny

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has opted to keep a number of his stars on the bench for their Allianz League clash against Kilkenny in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday.

In total, the team shows two changes to the side who were beaten by Clare in round two of the Allianz League a fortnight ago. Simon Donohue is named at corner-back in place of Shane Reck while Aidan Nolan starts at centre-forward with Rory O’Connor dropping to the bench.

Matthew O’Hanlon, Lee Chin and Diarmuid O’Keeffe are all named among the replacements for Sunday’s clash.

After recording one win and one loss so far in the tournament, Wexford currently sit third in the Allianz Hurling League Group 1B table with Kilkenny leading the way on four points.

Brian Cody has made three changes to his Kilkenny team who recorded a comprehensive victory over Carlow two week’s ago with Conor Browne, Cillian Buckley and John Donnelly all named to start.

Browne starts at corner-back while Buckley is reinstated at wing-back with Donnelly named to start at wing-forward. Bill Sheehan, Michael Cody and Ger Aylward all drop to the bench.

Throw-in at Wexford Park is 2pm.

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Simon Donohoe, Liam Ryan, Joe O’Connor; Damien Reck, Paudie Foley, Shaun Murphy; Kevin Foley, Adam Rochford; Liam Og McGovern, Aidan Nolan, Jack O’Connor; Cathal Dunbar, Conor McDonald, Paul Morris.

Replacements: James Lawlor, Shane Reck, Matthew O’Hanlon, Conor Firman, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Lee Chin, Rory O’Connor, Harry Kehoe, Michael Dwyer, Gary Molloy, Conal Flood.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Conor Browne, Huw Lawlor, Ciaran Wallace; Conor Delaney, Paddy Deegan, Cillian Buckley; James Maher, Michael Carey; John Donnelly, Alan Murphy, Martin Keoghan; Billy Ryan, Richie Hogan, Walter Walsh.

Replacements: Darren Brennan, Tommy Walsh, Michael Cody, Enda Morrissey, Darren Mullen, Tom Kenny, David Blanchfield, Aidan Nolan, Bill Sheehan, Tadhg O’Dywer.