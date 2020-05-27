Home GAA Test Your Hurling Knowledge With Our Bumper Quiz Of The Decade

May 27, 2020

It’s time to test how good your memory is with our bumper hurling quiz of the decade.

It was a decade to celebrate for Kilkenny, Tipperary, Clare, Galway and Limerick who all lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup over the last 10 years.

Managers came and went, long-time servants retired and new heroes emerged, all while the hurling championship became more competitive and more enthralling with each passing year.

We have compiled 20 questions that cover all the major happenings in the world of hurling since 2010 from memorable All-Ireland final moments to general trivia.

There is no time limit on this quiz so no need to rush. Good luck and let us know what you get.

