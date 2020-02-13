TV Details As Focus Returns To Allianz Hurling League

After a week’s rest, the Allianz Hurling League returns with a bang this weekend and five games are set to be broadcast across Saturday and Sunday.

The action begins in Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow on Saturday with the home side hoping for their first win of the competition when they take on Dublin. Throw-in is 5pm and eir Sport 1 will have live coverage of the game beginning at 4.45pm.

Later that evening, reigning champions Limerick welcome Waterford to LIT Gaelic Grounds for a repeat of last year’s Allianz League Division 1 final.

Both sides are undefeated so far in this year’s tournament with Limerick recovering in spectacular fashion to beat Tipperary before putting Galway to bed two week’s ago. Meanwhile, Waterford, under new manager Liam Cahill, have recorded two strong wins over Cork and Westmeath.

Throw-in at the Ennis Road venue is at 7pm and eir Sport 1 will bring you live coverage from 6.45pm.

_____

As usual, attention turns to TG4 on Sunday who will broadcast three games from the Allianz Hurling League across the day.

Coverage begins in Pearse Stadium as Galway take on Tipperary in their first Allianz League clash since the Division 1 final in 2017.

Shane O’Neill will be hopeful for a return for Joe Canning ahead of the clash as they go in search for their second win in the competition following their first-round victory over Westmeath. Meanwhile, Liam Sheedy and Tipperary go into the game knowing that another loss will effectively put them out of the running for a spot in this season’s Allianz League knock-out stages.

TG4’s coverage begins at 1.30pm with throw-in in Salthill set for 2pm.

Following that, the broadcaster will show deferred coverage of the highly-anticipated battle between Wexford and Kilkenny from 3.45pm before attention turns to Cusack Park in Ennis for coverage of Clare’s battle with Laois from 5.15pm.

Should you miss any of the action, Allianz League Sunday on RTE 2 will have a round up of all the weekend’s GAA action with Joanne Cantwell joined on the couch by Ursula Jacobs, Henry Shefflin and Anthony Daly.

For a full list of the weekend’s Allianz League fixtures, click here.