TV Details Ahead Of Packed Weekend Of Allianz Football League Action

The focus is entirely on the Allianz Football League this weekend with all of the Division 1 clashes will be given TV coverage as well as one game from Division 2.

The action begins on Saturday when Monaghan travel to face Dublin in the hope of recording their third Allianz League win over the All-Ireland champions in a row.

Dessie Farrell’s side currently sit second in the Allianz League Division 1 table. Monaghan, however, are hot on their heels, two points behind.

On Sunday, all eyes will be on Healy Park where Tyrone take on Kerry after suffering a four-point defeat at the hands of Peter Keane’s side in 2019.

To make sure you don’t miss a second of the action, we have compiled all the TV details ahead of the weekend’s action and you can find out all you need to know below.

_____

On Saturday, the highly anticipated meeting of Dublin and Monaghan in Croke Park will be broadcast live on both eir Sport 2 and RTE 2.

On RTÉ, Marty Morrissey and Tomás Ó’Sé will be providing commentary while Joanne Cantwell will be joined in analysis by Colm Cooper and Kevin McStay.

Coverage on both eir Sport and RTÉ begins at 6.30 pm with throw-in set for 7 pm.

Meanwhile eir Sport 1 will be showing live coverage of the Division 2 clash between Armagh and Kildare.

Throw-in at the Athletic Grounds is also 7 pm with coverage beginning at 6.30 pm. Kildare legend Johnny Doyle will be on hand to give his analysis.

Both teams are on level points in the Division 2 table following one loss and one win each.

_____

TG4 is your home for TV coverage of the Allianz League on Sunday with three games being broadcast across the day.

The action begins in Healy Park, Omagh where Kerry travel to take on Tyrone with throw-in at 2 pm.

Following that, at 5.45 pm TG4 will be showing deferred coverage of Donegal against Galway from Letterkenny.

There will also be coverage of Meath v Mayo on the Sport TG4 YouTube channel from 2 pm.