All The TV Details For Bumper Weekend In Allianz National Leagues

There’s another jam-packed weekend of GAA in-store and five Allianz Hurling and Football League games will be broadcast across three different providers.

On Saturday, Dessie Farrell faces a tough first away trip to take on James Horan’s Mayo in Elverys MacHale Park at 7 pm.

That game will be broadcast live on eir Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 6.30 pm.

At the same time, James Owens takes charge of the all-Munster Allianz League clash between Cork and Tipperary in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

This game will be live on both RTE 2 and eir Sports 2.

RTÉ’s coverage begins at 6.30 pm with Joanne Cantwell hosting ‘Saturday GAA Live’ alongside guests, Donal Óg Cusack and Ursula Jacobs.

Ger Canning and Anthony Daly will be on commentary duty.

Meanwhile, over on eir Sport, coverage also begins at 6.30 pm.

_____

Attention turns to TG4 on Sunday who will broadcast three games, across six hours, from the Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues.

Coverage begins live from LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1.30 pm.

Following that, the broadcaster will show deferred coverage of Wexford v Clare at 3.45 pm from Wexford Park before switching to football and deferred coverage of Meath v Donegal at 5.15 pm.

“In the modern cesspit that is the GAA, is it just championship football that matters anymore? If that’s the case, then we’re screwed. Fans, players, managers, journalists. Screwed.” | @MickCorryPA https://t.co/7z8dVL246j — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) January 29, 2020

From 6.45 pm, TG4 will broadcast highlights from Saturday evening’s games.

As if all that wasn’t enough, if you happened to miss any of the weekend’s action, you can turn your TV over to Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ 2 at 9.30 pm for highlights and analysis from the weekend’s games.

Joanne Cantwell will be joined in studio by Colm Cooper, Colm O’Rourke and Jackie Tyrell.

For a full list of this weekend’s Allianz Leagues fixtures and TV listings, click here.