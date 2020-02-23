Tipperary To Commission Two Jerseys To Commemorate Bloody Sunday

The Tipperary Bloody Sunday Commemorative Committee have announced a series of plans to mark the centenary of the atrocity later this year.

The county is following in the footsteps of Cork whose hurlers will today don a specially commissioned black jersey with a red collar and striping to honour the centenary of the deaths of former lord mayors Terence McSwiney and Tomas MacCurtain in their Allianz League clash against Limerick. Their footballers will wear the same jerseys at their next home game against Derry next week.

The events which took place on November 21, 1920, saw 14 people killed after British forces opened fire in Croke Park during a Gaelic Football challenge match between Tipperary and Dublin in retaliation for an IRA strike that took place that morning.

Two Tipperary supporters, Daniel Carroll and James Teehan, were among the victims on Bloody Sunday as well as Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan, after whom the Hogan Stand is named.

Snippets from the Tipp Blood Sunday Commemoration launch re: the white & green jersey

– silhouette of Michael Hogan to be on sleeve of Tipp home & away jersies from 2021

– Tipp v Dublin match in November will last 48 minutes, starting from the 12th minute when it stopped in 1920 — Shane Brophy (@BrophShane) February 22, 2020

At the Tipperary Bloody Sunday Commemoration launch on Saturday, it was announced that, from 2021, a silhouette of Michael Hogan will adorn the sleeves of both their home and away jerseys.

As well as that, a white and green replica jersey of those worn by the Premier County in 1920 will be produced to be worn at the special commemorative match between Tipperary and Dublin in November. This jersey will become the changed strip for both their hurlers and footballers for a minimum of two years while it will also become the goalkeeper’s jersey in both codes.

The Tipperary Bloody Sunday Commemorative Committee announce that the Tipperary football goalkeeper jersey from 2021will be the iconic white and green jersey to honour the Tipperary team that played on Bloody Sunday #GAA pic.twitter.com/eDpqorAlIE — Tipp FM Sport (@TippFMSport) February 22, 2020

The commemorative match in Croke Park on November 21st, is one of a series of events planned by the Tipperary committee to mark the centenary which are set to begin in March.

