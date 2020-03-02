Tipperary Hopeful Of Appealing Red Card Following Controversial Decision

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has vowed to challenge the red card received by defender Cathal Barrett should they deem the decision harsh.

The All-Star corner-back was sent off shortly before half-time, the third red card dished out by referee Sean Stack in the first-half of Tipperary’s 0-24 to 2-16 win over Waterford in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Déise star Austin Gleeson was the first to receive his marching orders on the half-hour mark after striking Cian Darcy while already on a yellow card. Just minutes later, Kevin Moran followed suit after receiving a straight red for a dig at Jason Forde in what appeared to be a very harsh decision by the Dublin referee.

Barrett was the final man to be sent to the line when he was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Dessie Hutchinson. After consulting with the umpire at the far end of the pitch, Stack showed the corner-back, who had been impressive to that point, a red card.

Sheedy spoke to Barrett after the game and he insisted that the sending off wasn’t warranted.

“I spoke to Cathal after the match, he did feel like there was nothing in it so I’ll take his word for it. The umpire picked it out from 80 yards away.

“He didn’t think there was anything in it, if there wasn’t anything in it, we’ll certainly be looking to get it rescinded and if there was, he’ll have to serve his time. He’s confident there was nothing in the tackle.”

Despite the two-point victory, Tipperary produced a very flat performance with many poor first touches and misplaced passes. Jason Forde knocked over 11 points, two from play, while league debutant Dillon Quirke impressed at corner-forward with four points.

Sheedy admitted that his side were off the pace in certain aspects and credited their sluggishness with their heavy training schedule at the moment.

“[I’m] just happy to get the two points, it was nip and tuck. We got that four-point cushion in the first-half and obviously with the sending offs we thought we’d push on but Waterford wouldn’t go away, they were very honest in their performance.

“We just kept tipping away and probably had a few goal chances, Stephen O’Keeffe made very, very good saves but the shots were probably where he’d love to get them. We grounded it out in the finish, got the result.

“We were probably tiring in the end because we are in a heavy training session trying to make up the ground that we lost earlier on, being a bit later back to the pitch. Overall, very happy with the effort. Some guys out there really put their hands up with some very solid performances.

“We wouldn’t be happy with that part of our game today for patches and other parts of our defensive play was very, very good. We’re probably still in that topsy-turvy stage where parts of our play is very good, parts isn’t at the level we want so we’ve loads to work on over the next few weeks.

“It’s March 1st, back-to-back wins, we’re very happy and it gives us loads to play for in Galway next Sunday.”

The Premier County’s rescheduled fixture against Galway takes place in Salthill next Sunday with the winner progressing to the quarter-final stage of the Allianz League.

While Sheedy played down the importance of the game, he admitted that it will be a “good sporting occasion” between Tipperary and Galway.

“I don’t think any game on the 8th of March is a ‘huge game’ but it’s a knock-out game, what I’d consider a preliminary quarter-final.

“But for us, it’s great to have that level of competition, I don’t think any of us would enjoy going to Salthill if there was nothing to play for. Tipp and Galway is always a good sporting occasion and I think next Sunday will be no different.”