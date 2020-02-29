Storm Jorge Wreaks Havoc As Dublin & Tyrone Battle In Farcical Weather

Tyrone and Dublin are currently doing battle in the Allianz Football League but the weather conditions are proving to be the biggest opponent of the night.

A number of games were postponed throughout the divisions today due to the effects of Storm Jorge which resulted in an orange weather warning across the country and a red weather warning for Galway and Clare.

Mayo v Kerry, which was due to throw-in at 7.15pm in Elvery’s MacHale Park, was just one of the games that were postponed until Sunday but despite the terrible conditions, it was decided that the repeat of the 2018 All-Ireland final would go ahead in Omagh after three pitch inspections.

What a finish!! 😍 Cracking goal from Colm Basquel! #UpTheDubspic.twitter.com/6Sw53ij3Cr — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) February 29, 2020

The weather proved to be an issue immediately with a small crowd arriving in Healy Park while visibility affected the game. Nevertheless, Dublin got off to an ideal start when Colm Basquel hit the back of the Tyrone net after less than two minutes.

Since the goal, scoring attempts have continued to be hindered by Storm Jorge with even Dean Rock struggling to judge the conditions.

The sides are currently level at 0-5 to 1-2 at half-time with five different names on the scoreboard for the home side.

A number of pitch inspections are expected to take place in the morning prior to the Allianz Hurling and Football League games scheduled to take place around the country.