Stars Return As Cork and Limerick Name Teams For League Showdown

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has made five changes to the team who overcame a stubborn Westmeath side in Mullingar last week for their Allianz League clash with Limerick.

The five returning players, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Robert Downey, Robbie O’Flynn, Mark Coleman and Shane Kingston, were all part of UCC’s triumphant team who won back-to-back Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup titles earlier this month.

Downey is named at left half-back in place of Damien Cahalane who received a red card against Westmeath. A change at midfield sees Mark Coleman partner Luke Meade with Chris O’Leary dropping to the bench.

The team’s other three changes for the visit of Limerick are in Cork’s forward unit with O’Flynn and Fitzgibbon named in the half-forward line while the in-form Kingston is named in the full-forward position.

Meanwhile, Kyle Hayes is set to make his first appearance of 2020 for Sunday’s clash in Pairc Ui Chaoimh as part of six changes from the Limerick team who beat Galway.

John Kiely’s men haven’t featured since that victory in LIT Gaelic Grounds on February 2 as their clash with Waterford last week was postponed due to the weather conditions.

Three changes to the Limerick team for their test against Cork are in defence with Mike Casey and Diarmuid Byrnes given the nod alongside another UCC Fitzgibbon Cup medallist, Paddy O’Loughlin.

Cian Lynch is restored to the midfield, partnering Will O’Donoghue, while Hayes takes his place at centre-forward, replacing Tom Morrissey. The final change sees Aaron Gillane named in the number 13 jersey.

Throw-in on Sunday in Pairc Ui Chaoimh is 2pm and deferred coverage of the game will be broadcast on TG4.

Cork team v Limerick: P Collins; S O’Leary-Hayes, E Cadogan, C Spillane; T O’Mahony, B Cooper, R Downey; L Meade, M Coleman; R O’Flynn, S Harnedy, D Fitzgibbon; D Dalton, S Kingston, P Horgan.

Replacements: A Nash, N O’Leary, C Joyce, C O’Leary, C Cahalane, D Connery, A Walsh, M Cahalane, M O’Halloran, J O’Connor, S Twomey.

Limerick team v Cork: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, A Costello; D Byrnes, D Hannon, P O’Loughlin; C Lynch, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, K Hayes, D O’Donovan; A Gillane, S Flanagan, D Dempsey.

Replacements: Barry Hennessy, Josh Considine, Dan Morrissey, Tom Morrissey, Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Nash, Darren O’Connell, Brian O’Grady, Mark Quinlan, David Reidy, Brian Ryan.