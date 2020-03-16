“Sport Will Lift The Spirits Of The Nation When It Comes Back”

Limerick manager John Kiely has said that his side will overcome the challenges posed by the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ireland while urging the public to heed the HSE’s warnings.

Last Friday, the GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association released a joint statement banning all activity until March 29th at the earliest.

However, the Limerick County Board have taken one step further by postponing all club championship games set to take place in April.

Limerick were preparing for the Allianz League semi-finals having overcome Waterford to top Group A earlier this month.

Although there is so much uncertainty surrounding GAA fixtures for the remainder of 2020, Kiely insists his side know what is expected of them and will continue to work at home.

“As an inter-county manager, looking at this problem, it’s obviously another challenge for us”, Kiely told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1.

“As for our players we’ve given them their individual programmes that they can work on themselves at home. They’re well-able to manage that. They’re as qualified as an awful lot of the people who are instructing them.

“They’ve been through the mill a number of years now. They know what’s expected of them, they need to look after themselves and ensure that when this is all over that they can resume full training again. It’s an opportunity for them to rehab injuries and freshen up, and come back with a great appetite.

“Sport will be a huge player in lifting the spirits of the nation when it does come back on the agenda when this is all over.”

The 2018 All-Ireland winning manager also pleaded with the public to continue to do what they can to help those on the front line.

“At the moment we’re worried about the health and welfare of our family, our friends, our neighbours,” Kiely said.

“I take great confidence from the fact that we have Dr Tony Holohan and his team, and the government, I think they’re really on top of things. They’re being well-supported by the Gardaí, the Army, our health service workers. We’ve over 120,000 people working in the health sector.

“I think out of respect for the effort that they’re putting in right now, I think everybody else needs to follow suit and do what they can. They’re at the coalface, they’re doing what they can be putting in huge, huge shifts at great expense to them and their families. And at huge risk, as well.

“So in solidarity, we need to do what’s right and do whatever’s expected of us, and that’s the bottom line.”