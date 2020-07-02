Shane Dowling Announces Inter-County Retirement At 27

2018 All-Ireland winner Shane Dowling has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling at 27.

The Na Piarsaigh native took to Twitter on Thursday morning, explaining that his decision has come as a result of injury.

“To be speaking about retirement from the game I adore at the age of 27 is not what I ever intended or imagined, and I still hardly believe this is happening, but unfortunately I have been left with no other option.

“After three surgeries on my knee in as many years, and with the possibility of another, my knee can no longer support the demands of inter-county hurling”.

I can’t believe I have to do this, but I have some memories! 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/cXfqUNY2ru — Shane Dowling (@dowlerznap) July 2, 2020

Dowling made his senior debut for Limerick during the 2012 National Hurling League making his championship debut later that year. He made an immediate impression on the scene scoring 3-09 in an All-Ireland qualifier against Antrim.

Though dropped from the first XV under John Allen in 2013, Dowling became a regular starter under TJ Ryan in 2014.

The 27-year-old won an All-Ireland club medal with Na Piarisaigh in 2016 while the side also made it to the 2018 final, losing out to Cuala. His progression with the club that year saw him lose his starting position in Limerick’s journey to the All-Ireland final, however, he made a number of pivotal appearances from the bench scoring a goal in the semi-final and final as the Treaty County collected the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time in 45 years.

Limerick will begin their Munster Championship defence against Clare when the competition returns later this year.