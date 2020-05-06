Can You Score Top Marks In Our Ultimate Hurling Quiz Of The Millennium?

How well have you been paying attention to the hurling landscape since the turn of the millennium?

From Kilkenny’s dominance to significant rule changes, there have been plenty of talking points and memorable moments throughout the hurling championships of the past 20 years.

Now we want to test your knowledge of the hurling happenings since the beginning of the millennium.

There is no time limit and the answers are multiple choice to help you along.

20 questions covering 20 years of incredible action. Think you can score full marks? Good luck and let us know what you get. Remember to check out our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.

