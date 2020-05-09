RTÉ Release Powerful Video To Mark Return Of Sunday Game

The sun is shining, the ground is hardening, summer is almost upon us. That should signal the return of the GAA Championship season, however, that unfortunately is not the case.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GAA season as we know it is canceled for 2020 though there still remains a slight chance that we will see some action in the later months of the year.

No championship season is complete without our weekly fix of The Sunday Game with Joanne Cantwell joined by some of the most high profile names in the GAA circles to bring us live coverage and analysis of the games we all love.

While that won’t be happening for some time to come, The Sunday Game will return with a different feel beginning this Sunday (May 10th).

In what is usually the highlights show on a Sunday evening, Des Cahill will be joined by a familiar panel of stars to look back at some classic moments in championship history while they will be also keeping us up to date with the latest developments and checking in with happenings around the country.

To celebrate, RTÉ have released a spine-tingling and emotive promo video to remind us that this too shall pass.

The Sunday Game returns this weekend with classic action and reaction, accounts from players on the front-line and the latest news from the world of Gaelic Games. GAA President John Horan joins @sportsdes in studio tomorrow night on @rte2 at 9:30pm pic.twitter.com/aX4ymEXKlG — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) May 9, 2020

The Sunday Game returns on May 10th where Des Cahill is joined by guests Stephen Rochford, Ciaran Whelan, Cyril Farrell, Anthony Daly and GAA President John Horan to look back at some golden moments in Championship history.

This edition features Dublin v Mayo in the 2017 All Ireland Senior Football final and Clare v Galway in the 2018 All Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final.