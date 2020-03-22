Home GAA Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Marisa Kennedy March 22, 2020

Last week we asked you to identify every Hurler of the Year from the last decade and now we’re making things that bit tougher by quizzing you on their younger counterparts from 2010 to 2019. 

Every award recipient has continued to star for their county and have become household names in hurling.

While it is common for the Hurler of the Year to come from the All-Ireland winning team, that is not always the case with the Young Hurler of the Year which makes this quiz more tricky. Only three recipients over the decade lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup the same year.

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to include full names, surnames will do.

Here’s a hint; on two occasions, the award winner was also named Hurler of the Year.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.


