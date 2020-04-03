Name Every Top Scorer In Football Championship From Last Decade

Last week, we tested you on your knowledge of the hurling championship’s top scorers from 2010 to 2019, now it’s time to do the same with its Gaelic football counterpart.

These are the players that notched up the highest tally in the football championship between 2010 and 2019. One footballer has registered an impressive amount of scores during this time.

It goes without saying that free-takers are your best bet, though not necessarily from the county who lifted the Sam Maguire or even from the runner-up.

You will have four minutes to complete the quiz.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





_____

