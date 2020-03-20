Quiz: Name The Sensational All-Star Hurling Team From 2010

2010 was a magical year for hurling with some outrageous clashes that will last long in the memory.

It will be remembered most, of course, as the year Tipperary stopped Kilkenny’s ‘Drive For Five’ following a topsy turvy season that saw them knocked out of the Munster Championship in the first round by Cork.

They fought back to set up a thrilling quarter-final clash with Galway before easing past Waterford in the semi-final. Then came the September 5 battle in Croke Park as Liam Sheedy’s side faced off against the Kilkenny team that had pipped them the year before. A hattrick from Lar Corbett proved crucial as Tipperary were crowned champions for the first time in nine years with a 4–17 to 1–18 victory to end Kilkenny’s dream.

Some of the game’s greatest ever players starred during that season and were rewarded with top honours in the All-Star hurling team of the year for 2010.

We want to test your hurling knowledge by quizzing you on that sensational XV from 2010. To help, we have included the player’s county beside the number.

You will have six minutes to complete the quiz. Good luck and let us know how you do.

