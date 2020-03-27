Quiz: Name The Hurling XV Who Took Home All-Star Honours In 2015

Next up in our series of quizzes on the All-Star hurling teams of the last decade, it’s 2015 and another successful year for the Cats.

Brian Cody’s side recorded back-to-back All-Ireland titles after a battle with Galway in the decider in Croke Park.

The side’s had met earlier that year in the Leinster final with Kilkenny prevailing by seven points while in Munster, Tipperary took top honours having overcome Waterford in the provincial decider.

While Kilkenny enjoyed a relatively smooth path to the final, beating the Deise by six points in the semi-final, Galway endured a tougher battle against Tipperary having to rely on a late point from substitute Shane Moloney to send them through after an enthralling encounter that will be remembered most for Noel McGrath’s return after his battle with cancer.

While the previous three All-Ireland finals went to a replay, there was no danger of that in 2015. While Galway dominated large portions of the first half and led by three points at the break, they faded away in the second period and Kilkenny pounced. The Cats took the lead in the 47th minute and from there, they neve looked back, eventually winning the encounter on a scoreline of 1-22 to 1-18.

Now it’s time to test your knowledge of the 15 best players who took to the field in 2015 and who were later honoured with All-Star awards. As usual, we have included the players’ county beside the jersey number to make things easier.

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz, you do not need to include full names, surnames will suffice.

To try out our other All-Star team quizzes, click on the year: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.



