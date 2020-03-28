Quiz: Name The Eye-Catching All-Star Hurling Team Of 2016

It’s time for another All-Star hurling team of the year quiz and this time we’re turning our focus to 2016 when Tipperary reclaimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

In what was a very successful season for the Premier County, they first collected the Munster Cup before overcoming Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final on a scoreline of 2-29 to 2-20, winning their first since 2010.

Later that year, 15 players from the four semi-finalists were chosen on the All-Star team of the Year 2016 and those are the names we want to test you on in our latest quiz.

Since we are moving into modern times, we’re making things slightly more difficult – you must write the players’ names in full. However, the county is named beside the jersey number.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

To try out our other All-Star team quizzes, click on the year: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.



