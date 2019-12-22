QUIZ: Name Teams From Classic Dublin/Kerry 2011 Football Final

This decade will be remembered for the dominance of Dublin as they completed a historic five-in-a-row with victory over Kerry earlier this year.

It was fitting that the Kingdom would provide the opposition for that famous victory considering it was their pairing in the 2011 decider that sparked the Dublin revival.

Before that year, the Sky Blues hadn’t lifted the Sam Maguire Cup in 16 years and for the majority of this game, it looked as though they would be waiting a while longer. That was until a goal from super-sub Kevin McManamon signalled a dramatic comeback which saw Pat Gilroy’s side claim the title with the final kick of the game.

We’re challenging you to correctly guess both starting line-ups from that memorable clash in Croke Park.

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to type the player’s full name, surnames will do.

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

