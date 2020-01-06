QUIZ: Name Every All-Ireland Club Champion From Previous Decade

After an entertaining weekend of GAA action, we now know the pairings for the 2020 All-Ireland Hurling and Football Club finals.

Corofin return to Croke Park on January 19 to face Kilcoo, who have reached their first-ever All-Ireland decider, while prior to that, Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borris-Ileigh go head-to-head for the hurling title.

Ahead of the intriguing clashes, we are testing your knowledge of the club finals of the past decade which have taken place on St Patrick’s Day at GAA HQ.

You will have five minutes to name every All-Ireland champion in both hurling and football from 2010 to 2019. Remember, a number of clubs have enjoyed a very successful decade.

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

