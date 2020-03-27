Quiz: Name The Hurlers To Win All-Stars As Backs And Forwards

The 15 hurlers who have been deemed the very best take to the stage in the Convention Centre at the end of every season as part of the All-Star team of the year.

While it is no All-Ireland medal, it is still a major honour and one that will be perhaps cherished more upon retirement. An All-Star sets a player apart and puts them into an elite and special group whether they have six to their name or just one.

What’s even rarer and more elite is if they win an All-Star in two different positions, especially if that occurs in both the forwards and the backs. It shows the sheer versatility, skill and talent of that hurler and it is no surprise that only five players have achieved such an incredible feat.

So we want to test your hurling knowledge and see if you can determine which five players have been awarded All-Stars as both a forward and a back.

You will have six minutes to complete the quiz.

Here is a hint to get you started:

Good luck and let us know what you get.

